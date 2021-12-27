Buccaneers WRs Coach Kevin Garver Tests Positive for COVID-19

Earlier on Monday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule shared that a "somewhat significant" number of positive COVID-19 cases had appeared across his team. NFL Network has since reported that Panthers starting defensive end Brian Burns, namely, has tested positive.

This could cause quite a concern for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as the Bucs one day removed from a 32-6 victory over Carolina in Charlotte, N.C. Burns, in particular, played 54 snaps against the Buccaneers in Week 16.

Tampa Bay has done a solid job of avoiding the coronavirus outbreak that has plagued the NFL in recent weeks, only losing wide receivers Breshad Perriman and Jaelon Darden as well as defensive lineman Rakeem Nuñez-Roches and long snapper Zach Triner to the reserve/COVID-19 list this month.

However, one positive test result came about on Monday morning following the win, belonging to wide receivers coach Kevin Garver according to head coach Bruce Arians. Garver is believed to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as Arians shared before the season that the Buccaneers were a 100 percent vaccinated team.

Should Garver not be able to coach this week, the team would have to put another assistant in charge of the position group for Sunday's matchup with the New York Jets. That being said, assistant wide receiver coach Thaddeus Lewis could oversee the group in practice throughout the week if necessary.

We'll see in the coming days any further COVID-19 cases emerge as a result of Week 16's matchup between Tampa Bay and Carolina.

