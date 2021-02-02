Buccaneers CB Coach Kevin Ross Previews Chiefs Passing Attack

A member of the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame, you won't find many people in as big of a predicament as Kevin Ross this Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerbacks coach is tasked with developing a gameplan to help slow down one of the most explosive offenses in the history of the NFL, belonging to his former team, in the Super Bowl.

Ross, entering his second season on the Bucs' coaching staff, was an All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl cornerback for the Chiefs during his ten-year playing career in Kansas City.

"It's unreal. To watch them last year win it, I was very happy for them," Ross proclaimed on Monday during Super Bowl media day. "And now to play against them in the biggest game I've ever been involved in is special. I hate that somebody has to lose, but somebody has to lose."

If things turn out similarly to last time the Bucs and the Chiefs squared off, in Week 12, that somebody could be the Bucs. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Tyreek Hill combined for 203 yards and three touchdowns in the first quarter alone as the Chiefs climbed to a lead that they would not relinquish, although the game did end in a 27-24 score.

In the end, Mahomes would connect with eight different receivers for 462 yards and three scores, each to Hill.

"[Hill] showed us what he can do, and now we have to show him what we can do. He's a real good player, he's a special player, ain't no doubt about that. It's hard to simulate his speed, and now that they know his speed, hopefully we make the right adjustments to it.

Ross understands that the Buccaneers can't afford another performance like Week 12, specifically the squandering in the first quarter. He believes that playing Kansas City - and Hill specifically - once already this year provides Tampa Bay with an advantage in their preparation, and tweaks can be made to better combat the Chiefs' speed.

'It's not just 10 [Hill], they've got a complete team, they have a great coaching staff. We have much respect for them."

Ross believes that, although the game is headlined as a matchup between the NFL's No. 1 and No. 2 passing offenses, it will be the best defense that comes away victorious on Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium. Facing off against the likes of Mahomes and Tom Brady in practice every week, Ross views each defense as underrated and capable of coming up with a big play when needed most.

"Once you face Brady, you face some of these receivers that we have, you're playing against the best," exclaimed Ross. "I'm sure that Kansas City feels the same way, their defense probably feels the same way. 'Hey, our offense is the best, why should we fear anyone?' ... This is what's going to make the game so great. Come Sunday, I think you've got two high-powered offenses with some defenses, both defenses probably underrated, and whoever plays the best defense is going to win the ball game."

In which case, the Buccaneers have a fighting shot. Tampa Bay's defense has improved drastically since the Week 12 contest, resetting during the succeeding bye week and since evolving into a turnover-creating machine. The Bucs have forced eight turnovers during their three playoff games alone, scoring 41 points off of opposing offenses mishaps.

"We respect everything they can do, but at the same time we respect our abilities," said Ross. "We believe in our abilities and we believe in ourselves. So, I think we'll perform a whole lot better than we did the first time."