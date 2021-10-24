Buccaneers Will Be Without CB Coach Kevin Ross vs. Bears

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without another member of their cornerback room against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. But unlike the other three members of the room that will be unavailable, the latest contributor to be ruled out is a coach.

Bucs cornerbacks coach Kevin Ross will not be on the sidelines against the Bears as he entered NFL's COVID-19 protocol this past week, as first reported by Peter Schrager of FOX Sports.

Injured cornerback Richard Sherman, who signed with Tampa Bay in Week 4 and is one of three starters in the Bucs secondary that will not play against Chicago, stepped up to help coach at his position throughout the week while Ross has been away from the team.

Sherman is expected to assist with coaching on Sunday as well, per Schrager, but the Buccaneers announced that defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will assume Ross' duties specifically.

In addition, starting corners Carlton Davis III and Sean Murphy-Bunting will not be available as they are currently on the injured reserve.

Although the circumstances are different now that the Bucs will be without a member of their coaching staff, this news is par for the course for Tampa Bay's secondary this year. On top of Sherman, Davis, and Murphy-Bunting being sidelined, fellow corner Jamel Dean and safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jordan Whitehead have each missed at least one game in 2021 as well.

