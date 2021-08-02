Kyle Trask Adjusting to Speed of Buccaneers Defense

Buccaneers rookie quarterback Kyle Trask discusses the speed of NFL defenses and his adjustment to the pros through one week of training camp.

Although it may be a challenge, facing a Super Bowl champion defense in your rookie training camp as a quarterback may be a good thing as they adapt to the speed of the NFL.

That's what Buccaneers' second-round pick out of Florida, 2020-21 Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask, is dealing with this summer, and he's absorbing every second of it.

“I’ve enjoyed it a lot – I mean it’s a dream come true to be out here - first NFL training camp," Trask exclaimed on Sunday. "Hopefully the first of many so just been trying to soak it all in and keep getting better every day.”

It's in the Buccaneers' plans to keep Trask around for more than one training camp, as he is being groomed as the potential heir to Tom Brady when the Bucs' starter inevitably retires from the game. For now, Trask won't have to deal with the stress of playing in regular-season games, but must adjust to pro-level concepts and the tenacity of NFL defenses that college oppositions did not offer.

To get ahead, Trask has arrived at AdventHealth Training Center well before practice starts every day to get in some extra repetitions with quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen, taking in as much knowledge, particularly regarding technique and mechanics, as his position coach can offer.

When it comes to live reps, Trask is appreciative to face off against the Buccaneers' often disruptive defense, which ranked fourth in the NFL with 48 sacks during the 2020 campaign.

“It’s a little bit of a process just to get used to the game speed, but it’s just like any step-up you take in football, like from high school to college, from college to the NFL – there’s always going to be an adjustment in speed," Trask said. "So it just comes with experience and reps, I think I’m just doing a good job handling what the coaches are giving to me right now, and doing the best I can to execute.”

For Trask, tossing the ball around for scores was of little issue during his final season with the Gators, as he completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 4283 yards, 43 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions in 12 games.

Things won't be that easy for Trask as defenses are faster, smarter, and more aggressive in the pros, but he's in a great situation to get up to speed while facing off against a top unit in the league and learning from a bevy of quarterback experts, including Brady, Christensen, head coach Tom Brady, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, and several other like-minds.

