Lions' Darrell Bevell Won't Coach vs. Buccaneers on Saturday

Lions' Darrell Bevell Won't Coach vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday

The Detroit Lions will have a new head coach when they face the Detroit Lions on Saturday, due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
Update: The Detroit Lions have confirmed that interim head coach Darrell Bevell, defensive coordinator Cory Undlin, along with numerous other assistants, will not coach in Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday. The Lions have announced several role changes for their coaching staff, accordingly.

As COVID-19 has caused some scares within the Detroit Lions team and facilities, interim head coach Darrell Bevell will not be on the sidelines this Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Bevell will be replaced by Lions wide receivers coach Robert Prince as interim head coach, Rapoport reported. Quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan will call plays in place of Bevell, who has been the Lions' offensive coordinator dating back to last year in addition to serving as interim head coach over the last three games.

A Lions player, and coach, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, which left Bevell, defensive coordinator Cory Undlin, and other defensive assistants in isolation and away from the facility this week due to contact tracing, per reports

Undlin and the other assistants statuses has not yet been updated, however, the Lions resumed practice on Wednesday after reporting zero new positive COVID-19 tests across the team. 

"It's different, right? We all just got to be ready to adapt," Lions quarterback Matt Stafford said of the situation this past week. "It's been that way all season. 

The Buccaneers will face the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., on Saturday at 1 PM.

