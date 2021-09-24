Buccaneers Rule Out Jason Pierre-Paul, Jaydon Mickens vs. Rams

The news that had been expected has now become official: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul and wide receiver Jaydon Mickens out of Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced in its injury report.

Pierre-Paul reportedly received a second opinion on a shoulder injury that landed him on the injury report this week, that opinion being he needs rest. Mickens injured his hip against Atlanta in Week 2. Rookie Joe Tryon-Shoyinka is expected to start in Pierre-Paul's place, while wide receivers Scotty Miller and Jaelon Darden could fill in for Mickens in his special teams roles.

Other notes from the Buccaneers injury report: Cornerback Carlton Davis III was a late addition to the injury report for the second week in a row, fully participating on Friday while being diagnosed with an abdomen/ribs issue. Last week, Davis suffered a hamstring injury on Friday and was listed as questionable, but went on to play against Atlanta.

Otherwise, tight end Rob Gronkowski and defensive linemen Steve McLendon and Ndamukong Suh earned veteran's rest days throughout the week which led to their appearance on the report. All three will play against Los Angeles.

As for Los Angeles, running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (ribs) and tight end Jacob Harris (hip) have been listed as questionable for Sunday. Edge rusher Leonard Floyd (ankle) fully practiced on Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday and appears ready to go, not receiving a designation for the game. Cornerback Darious Williams was added to the report on Friday with an illness but he did not receive a designation either.

