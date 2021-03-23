Buccaneers WR Mike Evans Donates $50K for Storm Relief in Hometown

Mike Evans is known for much more than his accolades on the football field as a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A two-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year candidate, Evans is equally applauded for the work he does for the communities that have shaped him.

His most contribution is a $50,000 donation via the Mike Evans Family Foundation to United Way of Galveston, Texas, his hometown, to aid local families who were affected by the winter storms that brutalized the area this winter, according to the Galveston County Daily News.

United Way of Galveston will distribute $37,500 to families in need in the form of gift cards that can be used for food and other essential items, said Lindsey White, executive director of United Way of Galveston. The remaining money will be distributed by the Johnny Mitchell Boys & Girls Club of Galveston and St. Vincent’s House to help underserved children and families, White said. “We’re so thankful that the foundation entrusted us with these much-needed funds for Galveston families,” White said. “Their decision to support our community as we’re reeling from the compounded effects of the pandemic and the winter storm will have a huge impact on those that call Galveston home.”

Galveston residents reportedly went as long as 80 hours without power and five days without running water during a February snowstorm that ravaged through the state of Texas. NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reported this month that at least 57 Texas citizens lost their lives as a result of the storms and cold temperatures. At least two deaths were reported in Galveston County from various outlets.

This marks the latest charity that Evans has contributed to in recent years. Evans's three-year foundation committed another $100,000 to the United Way Suncoast and the Galveston community in 2020 to provide relief to families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and its side effects. Evans also participated in a Twitch video game stream event that raised over $2.7 million in donations to the World Health Organization.

Kudos, Mike Evans.