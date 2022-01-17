Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski Make History During Buccaneers' Win Over Eagles

As if the Buccaneers didn't break enough records during the regular season. We're just one game into the playoffs and records are already being broken.

Three, actually. If we're being exact.

Wide receiver Mike Evans and tight end Rob Gronkowski both carved their names into the Bucs' postseason record book with their performances on Sunday. Evans set the all-time record for the most receptions in a single playoff game with nine. Warrick Dunn previously held the record with eight receptions in the 31-9 Wild Card loss to the Eagles back in the 2001-2002 playoffs.

Evans was just three yards shy of breaking his own record for the most receiving yards in a playoff game (119).

"[You can] always can count on him," Tom Brady told reporters in regard to Evans after the game. "Dependable, tough, made some huge catches for us. He’s just an amazing player, and he’s just doing great stuff for us. Always comes through, great red-area target, great on third down. Used him a lot of different ways today, so I’m glad he had such a productive day. He’s an amazing player.”

That's not the only record Evans set, however. He and Gronk both surpassed former Bucs receivers Antonio Brown and Keenan McCardell for the most postseason receiving touchdowns on Sunday. Evans and Gronk now have three postseason receiving touchdowns as Buccaneers. Brown and McCardell (Gronk, as well) had two apiece coming into the Wild Card matchup with the Eagles.

The Bucs, as a whole, also set a new franchise record for the most total net yards (349) in a home playoff game. The number represents the franchise's fourth-best postseason output, overall.

Stats and information courtesy of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Communications Department

