Saints' Sean Payton Tests Positive for COVID-19, Won't Coach vs. Buccaneers

Cases of COVID-19 continue to pop up across the NFL and major sports leagues, however, the first case that will definitely affect this weekend's matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints arrived on Friday afternoon.

And it's a big one.

Saints head coach Sean Payton tested positive for the virus on Friday and was immediately ruled out of Sunday's game, New Orleans announced. Payton is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the team added, but he will not be eligible to test out of COVID-19 protocols in time for kickoff in Week 15.

Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reported on Friday that Payton missed practice on Wednesday as he wasn't feeling well, although he tested negative for COVID-19 at that time. He returned to the facility for practice on Thursday and proceeded to test positive on Friday, marking his second positive test for coronavirus after previously being diagnosed with COVID-19 in March.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will fill in as the Saints' interim head coach against the Buccaneers.

The Saints currently have two players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, that being defensive end Cameron Jordan and running back Mark Ingram II. Each player was placed on the list last week and could be activated from the list before Sunday's game, but those moves have yet to be determined.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.