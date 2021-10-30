Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints: Three Keys to the Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to the 'Big Easy' on Sunday to face the New Orleans Saints for the first time this season. The teams will meet again in December but this first matchup is a big road test for the Bucs.

Sunday's contest is also the first road game of a five-game stretch which includes four away games. A win in Week 8 for Tampa Bay could give the Bucs momentum into a tough stretch of games away from Raymond James Stadium.

Here are three things the Bucs must do to win their fifth straight game and improve to 2-0 in the NFC South:

1. Contain Saints RB Alvin Kamara

Kamara totaled 179 yards from scrimmage which included a season-high 128 receiving yards and 51 more on the ground. He recorded 10 receptions and a touchdown catch in New Orleans’ win over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football a week ago.

In the 2020 Divisional Round matchup between these two squads, Kamara was limited to under 100 yards rushing. This season, however, he's taken on more of a receiving role out of the backfield for New Orleans. Kamara leads the team in both receiving touchdowns (4) and receptions (25.)

If the Bucs want to return to the state of Florida a win in their back pocket, they must slow down Kamar similar to what they did during the playoffs last season. Tampa Bay won the NFC Divisional Round game 30-20 on the road.

2. Force Jameis Winston to Make Mistakes

If there's any team that knows the playstyle of Winston, it's the Bucs. Tampa Bay, of course, drafted him No. 1 overall during the 2015 NFL Draft. Still, in his final season with the Bucs, he famously threw 33 touchdowns to go along with 30 interceptions, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to do so.

This year, however, Winston has played up to a higher standard since becoming the full-time starter for the Saints following the decision from NFL legend Drew Brees to retire. Winston's TD-to-INT ratio is sitting at 13-3 and his passer rating is 102.5. In his seven-year NFL career, he's only finished with a passer rating above 90 just twice.

After being a full participant in Friday's practice, linebacker Lavonte David (ankle) could return to the field and help the Bucs bring a good amount of pressure on Winston, which could force turnovers from the former Tampa Bay quarterback.

3. Let Tom Brady Air the Ball Out

The past few weeks the Bucs have moved the ball well on the ground while facing relatively weaker run defenses. And it's shown in the stat sheet. Running back Leonard Fournette has scored at least once in three straight games, a streak that includes a two-touchdown performance vs. the Eagles.

This week, however, is a different story. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians knows it too, admitting earlier in the week that the Saints have the strongest defense his team has faced this season.

New Orleans is 8th in total defense and the 3rd best defense in the league this season limiting teams to 80 yards on the ground. That is just two spots behind Tampa Bay's league-leading rush defense.

With that in mind, the Bucs should let quarterback Tom Brady throw the ball as much as he wants on Sunday. Besides, he only needs one more game with at least 3 passing touchdowns to pass Brees for the most such games in NFL history. Passing Brees up in New Orleans would be the cherry on top for Brady and the Bucs.

