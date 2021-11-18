Buccaneers vs. Giants Thursday Injury Report: Gronkowski Practices Fully

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants have released their initial injury reports ahead of their Monday night matchup in Week 11.

The Bucs' side of the report offers a substantial development, as tight end Rob Gronkowski has returned to practice as a full participant.

You can find both reports and a breakdown for each one below.

Via Buccaneers Communications

Gronkowski has appeared in just one game since suffering fractured ribs against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3, taking the field for six snaps against the New Orleans Saints in Week 8 only to be pulled from action due to back spasms, a product of his initial injury.

The 11th-year tight end's imminent return to the starting lineup could prove pivotal for the Buccaneers' offense, particularly in the redzone. Across his first three games, Gronkowski caught 16 passes for 184 yards and four touchdowns, each score coming on plays within 20 yards of the goal line.

Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul was also a full participant on Thursday, seen wearing pads for practice for the first time in weeks initially on Wednesday in a bonus workout. Pierre-Paul has played through hand and shoulder injuries since returning to the lineup in Week 5.

Receiver Chris Godwin remains limited with a foot injury in which he played through in Week 10 against Washington, while fellow receiver Antonio Brown (ankle) remains sidelined going on the fourth game week in a row. Cornerback Dee Delaney (concussion) and defensive tackle Vita Vea (knee) each suffered injuries against Washington and did not practice as a result.

Via Buccaneers Communications

All eyes are on the potential return of running back Saquon Barkley, who has missed the previous four games while nursing an ankle injury and also spending a brief time on the reserve/COVID-19 list. His fill-in at running back, Devontae Booker, was limited on Thursday alongside Barkley while he deals with a hip injury.

Another member of the backfield, fullback Cullen Gillasopia (calf), was limited on Thursday.

Four Giants did not practice to begin the week: Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (quad), tight end Kaden Smith (knee), defensive back Nate Ebner (knee) and linebacker Lorenzo Carter (illness/ankle).

