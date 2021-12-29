Buccaneers vs. Jets Wednesday Injury Reports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets have released their initial injury reports ahead of their Week 17 matchup in East Rutherford, N.J. A week removed from being without seven starters against Carolina, Tampa Bay could be even more shorthanded versus New York if the injury report remains this lengthy.

You can find both of Wednesday's injury reports below.

Via Buccaneers Communications

As expected, outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett did not practice on Wednesday as he is recovering from an MCL/ACL sprain suffered in Week 16 against Carolina. He is not expected to return to play until the postseason, although the injury is not considered long-term.

Barrett was joined by fellow outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder), punter Bradley Pinion (right hip), cornerback Richard Sherman (Achilles) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) as non-participants in Wednesday's walkthrough practice. Each of these players missed Week 16 due to injury, and we'll see if their statuses improve over the next two days ahead of Week 17's matchup.

Keep in mind, the Bucs placed starters in receiver Chris Godwin, running back Leonard Fournette and linebacker Lavonte David on the injured reserve last week, while injured receiver Mike Evans went on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Via Buccaneers Communications

A reoccurring trend, the Buccaneers have a much longer injury report than their opponent as the New York Jets were without only two players during Wednesday's practice: Wide receiver Jamison Crowder (calf) and defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins (knee).

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.