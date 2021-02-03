Fire the Cannons? Not So Fast the NFL Tells the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The NFL has denied the Bucs from firing their iconic cannons after scoring a touchdown during Sunday's big game.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the first team in league history to host the Super Bowl but they won't have a home-field advantage entirely.

Raymond James Stadium, where the Bucs play, features a large pirate ship in the north end which fires off multiple rounds from cannons when the team scores a touchdown.

However, in an effort to make the site as neutral as possible, the NFL has informed Tampa Bay that the team will not be allowed to fire cannons during the game, league spokesperson Brian McCarthy told ESPN's Jenna Laine.

“The Super Bowl is a neutral-site game, and each year we equitably incorporate elements unique to home games of both participating clubs,” McCarthy told ESPN. “As a result, the cannons will not fire in the same fashion as at a traditional Buccaneers home game. Cannon fire will be heard when the Buccaneers are introduced, and should they win, the cannons will fire loud and long at Raymond James Stadium and throughout Tampa Bay.”

The Bucs released a statement in response to the decision from the NFL.

"The firing of the cannons after big plays is a tradition that defines what it means to be a Buccaneer fan and serves as a signature element of our home game experience at Raymond James Stadium," the team said. "However, we also acknowledge and understand the NFL's position with regards to maintaining the integrity of a neutral site atmosphere for Super Bowl LV. While the cannons may not fire in their typical fashion, we look forward to showcasing parts of our tradition while working within the league's guidelines."

While the Bucs won't be able to fire the cannons during the game, the franchise will be allowed to fire them following Super Bowl LV, if the team wins. The canons will be fired "long and loud," NFL senior VP Michael Signora, told the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud.

Ironically, the Bucs are actually the home team in the Super Bowl, but it has nothing to do with the location of the game. Traditionally, the NFC and AFC conferences alternate who will be the home team each year. With it being the 55th Super Bowl, an odd-numbered year, the NFC conference will serve as the home team.

Although Tampa Bay won't be able to fire the cannons if they do score on Sunday, there will still be plenty of fans in attendance cheering on the hometown team. In addition to actual fans, there will be a large number of cutouts of fans.

The official attendance for Super Bowl LV will be 25,000 fans and 30,000 cutouts, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Raymond James Stadium holds 65,890 fans.

Bucs' fans can only hope they'll hear the blasts of the cannons at the stadium after the game if Tampa Bay can defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.