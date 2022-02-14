What Are the Buccaneers Opening Odds to Win Super Bowl LVII?

Perhaps this doesn't come as a surprise, but oddsmakers don't love the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a potential Super Bowl contender for the 2022 season.

BetOnline.ag has unveiled opening odds for every NFL team and their chances to take home the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the upcoming 2022-23 season, following Sunday night's thrilling championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinanti Bengals, in which the Rams walked off their home field victorious.

The Buccaneers currently own the 12th-best chance to win Super Bowl LVII next year, tied with the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots with 25/1 odds.

At this time last year, freshly removed from a championship victory of their own over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buccaneers owned the second-best odds to win Super Bowl LVI at 9/1. However, the Bucs fell two games short as they were defeated by the eventual champions, the Rams, in January's NFC Divisional Round playoff matchup.

Of course, Tampa Bay's downfall on the list of odds makes sense given quarterback Tom Brady's retirement, as his acquisition in 2020 is the primary reason Tampa Bay won a Super Bowl that season. In addition to finding a new quarterback, the Bucs are tasked with handling a list of 26 in-house free agents, as well as addressing team needs beyond the signal-caller position in the coming months.

You can find the entire list of opening Super Bowl LVII odds below.

Super Bowl LVII - Odds to Win

Kansas City Chiefs: 7/1

Buffalo Bills: 15/2

Los Angeles Rams: 10/1

Cincinnati Bengals: 11/1

Dallas Cowboys: 14/1

San Francisco 49ers: 14/1

Green Bay Packers: 16/1

Denver Broncos: 18/1

Baltimore Ravens: 20/1

Arizona Cardinals: 22/1

Los Angeles Chargers: 22/1

Indianapolis Colts: 25/1

New England Patriots: 25/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 25/1

Tennessee Titans: 25/1

Cleveland Browns: 33/1

Seattle Seahawks: 33/1

Las Vegas Raiders: 40/1

Miami Dolphins: 40/1

Minnesota Vikings: 40/1

New Orleans Saints: 40/1

Philadelphia Eagles: 40/1

Atlanta Falcons: 50/1

Pittsburgh Steelers: 50/1

Washington Commanders: 50/1

Carolina Panthers: 60/1

Chicago Bears: 80/1

Jacksonville Jaguars: 100/1

New York Giants: 100/1

New York Jets: 125/1

Detroit Lions: 150/1

Houston Texans: 150/1

