    October 12, 2021
    Buccaneers vs. Eagles Tuesday Injury Report: Jensen Upgraded to Limited

    The Buccaneers and Eagles upgraded the statuses of a handful of players on Tuesday.
    Author:

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles held another round of walkthroughs on Tuesday ahead of their Thursday night matchup. However, if the teams would have held normal practices, a combined five players would have seen an uptick in participation. 

    The Buccaneers upgraded center Ryan Jensen (hip) to limited participation after he landed on the injury report on Monday, while defensive lineman Pat O'Connor (calf) bumped up from limited to full participation. O'Connor did not play against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5.

    Via Buccaneers Communications

    The list of injuries remains littered for Tampa Bay, as quarterback Tom Brady would have been limited with a thumb injury to his throwing hand suffered against the Dolphins, linebacker Lavonte David continues to trend in the wrong direction with an ankle sprain and is expected to miss the game, wide receiver Chris Godwin (knee/ankle) resumed limited status, tight end Rob Gronkowski sat out with a rib injury that has sidelined him since Week 4, and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was considered limited for the second practice in a row after missing Week 5 with a concussion.

    Sorry for the run-on sentence, but that's the result of Tampa Bay's continual battle with the injury bug this season. With two starting cornerbacks already on injured reserve and several other contributors joining them, the Bucs can't afford to lose many more starters down the stretch.

    Via Buccaneers Communications

    As for Philadelphia, three of their five injured players were upgraded on Tuesday: Defensive end Derek Barnett and center Jason Kelce were limited, while offensive tackle Jordan Mailata would have practiced fully.

    Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

