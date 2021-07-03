Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Positional Outlook: Defensive Line

Over the next month until the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field for training camp, AllBucs plans to break down the team's roster, position by position, in order to prepare onlookers for what to watch for during the 2021 season.

This series isn't meant to turn into a projection of the depth chart, although starters at some positions will appear rather obvious. Instead, this exercise should provide insight as to which players should make meaningful contributions to a run at another Super Bowl and what the Bucs' depth looks like.

After breaking down each position on the offensive side of the ball for Tampa Bay thus far, we've moved onto the defensive side of the ball. On Thursday we looked at the edge-rushing position. Today, we'll examine the Buccaneers' defensive line unit.

Buccaneers current defensive linemen

Vita Vea

Ndamukong Suh

William Gholston

Jeremiah Ledbetter

Khalil Davis

Steve McLendon

Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Patrick O'Connor

Elijah Ponder (rookie, signed as an undrafted free agent)

(rookie, signed as an undrafted free agent) Benning Potoa'e

Kobe Smith

Sam Renner

Starters: Vita Vea, Ndamukong Suh, William Gholston

In his first three seasons, Vea has started 29-of-34 regular-season games played, recording 73 total tackles, 19 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks, and three pass breakups. Thanks to those big numbers, the Bucs picked up Vea's fifth-year option in April, a somewhat expected move but one that keeps him in Tampa Bay for another two seasons. The key for Vea will be for him to stay healthy all of 2021 after fracturing his ankle last year which forced him to miss 15 weeks prior to returning in the playoffs.

Suh signed a one-year contract with the Bucs that includes a fully guaranteed $9 million. And he earned that money this past season. The 12th year defensive lineman Bucs defensive linemen in tackles for loss with nine. Suh compiled a total of 44 tackles, six sacks, one forced fumble, two defended passes, and 50 quarterback pressures according to Pro Football Focus. Suh has made it clear he believes he can total double-digit sacks in 2021, however at age 34, his window is closing.

As for Gholston, he is headed into the final year of the five-year contract he signed in 2017. In 2020, he played in all 20 games making 12 starts. The Michigan State product had his most productive season since signing that contract extension in '17, finishing with 44 tackles and a team-high 20 quarterback hits during the regular season. In the playoffs, he added another four quarterback hits.

Depth

Behind Vea is Rakeem Nunez-Roches, who stepped up in a big way while Vea recovered from the ankle injury. Nunez-Roches started the last 15 games of the season in place of Vea and recorded 23 tackles and four quarterback hits. After signing a two-year extension last offseason, he showed last season he is capable to start when needed and can provide solid depth on the defensive line for the Bucs.

Backing up Gholston is Steve McLendon, who the Bucs acquired via a trade with the New York Jets in October this past season. After totaling 17 tackles in the regular season and adding five more plus three quarterback hits in the postseason, McLendon signed a new one-year deal in May. Following the trade from New York, McLendon played in 15 games in Tampa Bay.

When Suh needs a breather, second-year player Khalil Davis is there. The 2020 sixth-round pick played in four games as a rookie, two each in the regular season and the playoffs. In those four games, he totaled two tackles and two quarterback hits. There's a good chance Davis will see the field more this season.

Although he's a defensive lineman, Patrick O'Connor appeared in all 20 games last season mostly on the Bucs' special teams. 77% of his 2020 snaps came on special teams as he recorded four total tackles. The third-year player out of Eastern Michigan signed a one-year deal on March 9.

After finishing last season on the practice squad, Benning Potoa'e signed a two-year deal in February. While he spent the entire season with the practice squad, Potoa'e was elevated twice seeing action in two games, including one in the playoffs. Joining Potoa'e on the practice squad all of 2020 was Kobe Smith, who also signed a two-year contract in February.

The Bucs added two pieces to the defensive line depth signing one player with some NFL experience and one undrafted rookie. After taking part in training camp with the Los Angeles Rams last year and nothing more, Sam Renner inked a two-year reserve/futures contract with the Bucs in the spring.

Cincinnati product Elijah Ponder signed a three-year contract as an undrafted free agent with the Bucs in May. As a senior in 2020, Ponder anchored a front line that helped Cincinnati lead the American Athletic Conference in rushing, scoring, pass efficiency and total defense. In 2019, he earned first-team all-conference honors.

Final Thoughts

The Bucs return every member of last season's defensive line and it's lead by Vea and Suh. Those two will be a major key to success for this unit. As mentioned above, having Vea play an entire season in 2021 would be greatly beneficial not only for his career but also for Tampa Bay's defense.

And we've seen his dominance on display before. With Vea starting 21 games upfront from 2019-20, the Bucs became the first defense since the Minnesota Vikings (2006-08) to lead the NFL in rushing yards allowed in back-to-back seasons.

Something that will be interesting to watch this season will be to see who steps up in the depth. As Suh (34), McLendon (35), and Gholston (who turns 30 this month) are only getting older, Tampa Bay will need younger defensive linemen to step up in larger roles as rotational depth pieces and potential future starters. Infusing younger players on the bench will be important for the Bucs' future and could determine the direction that general manager Jason Licht takes in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Overall, there is plenty of talent returning to Tampa Bay's defensive line. With Suh, Vea, and Gholston leading the way, Tampa Bay looks to put together one of if not the league's best-run defense for a third consecutive season.