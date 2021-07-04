Buccaneers 2021 Positional Outlook: Linebacker

Over the next month until the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field for training camp, AllBucs plans to break down the team's roster, position by position, in order to prepare onlookers for what to watch for during the 2021 season.

This series isn't meant to turn into a projection of the depth chart, although starters at some positions will appear rather obvious. Instead, this exercise should provide insight as to which players should make meaningful contributions to a run at another Super Bowl and what the Bucs' depth looks like.

Having already dissected the defensive line and edge rushing positions, today we'll break down the outlook at inside linebacker for the Buccaneers.

Buccaneers current inside linebackers

Devin White

Lavonte David

Kevin Minter

Joe Jones

Grant Stuard

KJ Britt

Starters: White and David

One of the biggest questions for Tampa Bay this offseason was if they'd be able to retain their starting inside linebacker duo of Devin White and Lavonte David. White is securely on the roster with two years left on his rookie deal, while David was set to become a free agent in March with rumors swirling that he could look elsewhere for a big payday.

David had a market, but ultimately returned to Tampa Bay on a two-year deal worth $25 million, and will play alongside White until its time for the former first-round pick to earn a contract extension himself.

White and David consistently make their way to the ball to make plays for limited gains, ranking No. 1 and 2 on the team in tackles last year, respectively. However, the two are born playmakers as well, seen by their combined 10.5 sacks (in fairness, nine belong to White), 27 tackles for loss, four fumbles, one interception, and ten pass breakups in 2020.

Depth

Tampa Bay selected not one, but two inside linebackers on day three of the recent NFL Draft, looking to makeover its depth at the position and add special teams skills to the depth. Odds are, only one of KJ Britt and Grant Stuard will make the roster, filling in alongside veteran Kevin Minter as the inside linebacker backups, depending on their training camp and preseason performances.

Joe Jones has 49 games of experience in his corner, but it's hard to imagine neither draft pick making the final cut over a veteran journeyman. Perhaps Jones will fight Minter for a spot, but considering Minter was Tampa Bay's LB No. 3 last year and appeared in all 16 games, that seems unlikely.

Final thoughts

Much like the rest of the roster, Tampa Bay's starters at linebacker are fairly set in stone. David is committed to helping White continue to develop as one of the league's best defensive playmakers, while White can take the load off of David in the middle of the field as he approaches his tenth season.