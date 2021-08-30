Reports: Buccaneers Releasing Javon Hagan, Waive Elijah Ponder

The roster cuts continue to roll in: Tampa Bay is releasing safety Javon Hagan according to JC Allen of Pewter Report, and waiving outside linebacker Elijah Ponder per Greg Auman of The Athletic.

Hagan signed with Tampa Bay over the offseason and had been competing for Tampa Bay's No. 4 safety role alongside the likes of Ross Cockrell, Raven Greene, and others. Cockrell emerged early on at safety after moving to the position from nickel cornerback in a pinch due to injuries. Greene has since been released with an injury settlement.

Taking the field on 172 snaps for the Buccaneers this preseason, in the secondary and on special teams, Hagan would record 11 tackles, a sack, and an interception. Head coach Bruce Arians liked Hagan's playmaking ability but expressed concern over several tackles that the safety missed throughout the preseason.

Ponder had flashed as a member of Tampa Bay's reserves, making his presence felt off the edge by compiling three quarterback pressures and four tackles across 70 defensive snaps during the preseason, per Pro Football Focus. Ponder is a strong candidate to land on the Buccaneers practice squad if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

Tampa Bay released cornerback Antonio Hamilton and waived tight end Tanner Hudson earlier on Monday morning. As of this story, the Buccaneers roster stands at 76 players, including four players listed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The NFL's 53-man roster deadline is Tuesday afternoon at 4 P.M. ET.

