Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Buccaneers Remove CBs Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean From COVID-19 List
    Publish date:

    Buccaneers Remove CBs Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean From COVID-19 List

    The Bucs entire starting secondary may finally be on the field at the same time for the first time this year.
    Author:

    The Bucs entire starting secondary may finally be on the field at the same time for the first time this year.

    It's a bit of an understatement to say the Bucs secondary has been in flux throughout 2021, but it looks like that all may change in 2022.

    Tampa Bay announced Saturday that cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean have cleared COVID-19 protocols and will be able to play in Sunday's game against the New York Jets. SMB and Dean are Tampa Bay's No. 2 and No. 3 corners, respectively, and are huge contributors to the defense.

    It's obviously great news when a team is able to retrieve the services of its top-3 corners, but there's a bit more significance to SMB's and Dean's removals than there seems on the surface.

    Read More

    If Antoine Winfield Jr. plays after missing the last two weeks with a foot injury, then it'll be the first time this year that the Bucs' starting secondary of Carlton Davis III, SMB, Jordan Whitehead, and Winfield Jr. will all be on the field at the same time. Whitehead missed the Week 1 matchup against the Cowboys and since then, it's been nothing but a guessing game as to who needs to step up in the secondary due to another player being injured.

    The team also announced Saturday that Bruce Arians and Kevin Garver have cleared protocols and will coach against the Jets. Per Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times, both SMB and Dean will fly separately but Arians will fly with the team.

    Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

    USATSI_17212906
    News

    Buccaneers Remove CBs Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean From COVID-19 List

    32 seconds ago
    fotor_1636981506802
    News

    Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians To Coach Against New York Jets

    31 minutes ago
    Brady Wilson
    News

    Buccaneers vs. Jets: Picks, Predictions and Takes

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17021843
    News

    Buccaneers at Jets Final Injury Reports: Barrett, JPP Out; Mike Evans Limited

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17300338
    News

    Buccaneers WR Mike Evans 'Probably' A Game-Time Decision vs. Jets

    9 hours ago
    Evans
    News

    Buccaneers Activate WR Mike Evans From COVID-19 List

    Dec 31, 2021
    USATSI_17348335
    News

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets: Three Keys to the Game

    Dec 31, 2021
    Nuñez-Roches
    News

    Buccaneers Activate DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches From COVID-19 List

    Dec 31, 2021