Buccaneers: Richard Sherman to IR, Shaq Barrett Activated From COVID-19 List

In a flurry of roster moves, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett from the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed cornerback Richard Sherman on the injured reserve on Monday, the team announced. The Bucs also activated practice squad kicker Jose Borregales from the COVID-19 list and signed wide receiver John Hurst to their practice squad.

Barrett, who has missed Tampa Bay's last two games with an MCL/ACL sprain as well as Week 18 while on the COVID-19 list, is expected to return to play this Sunday when the Buccaneers host the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

In 15 games this season, starting each one, Barrett has accumulated 51 tackles, including nine for loss, a team-high ten sacks, three forced fumbles, and four pass breakups.

Sherman, who has been nursing an Achilles injury as of late, has made his second trip to the injured reserve this season after previously going on the list with a calf injury. Sherman will not be eligible to return to the team this season as a result of multiple placements on I.R.

Sherman signed with the Bucs in Week 4 as the team dealt with significant depth issues due to injury throughout its secondary, but has recently taken on a backup cornerback/safety role as the secondary is nearly back to full health. He finishes his first season in Tampa Bay with 11 tackles, an interception, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.