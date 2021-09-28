Report: Richard Sherman Visiting Buccaneers

After a couple weeks of reported flirting, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host free agent cornerback Richard Sherman for a visit on Tuesday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Pelissero reports that several playoff-contending teams this year have pursued Sherman's serves aggressively, but the Buccaneers are the first team that Sherman will actually visit to discuss a potential signing.

Sherman, 33, is a five-time All-Pro cornerback and is considered one of the greatest to play the position of all time, having recorded 484 tackles, 36 interceptions (including three pick-sixes), 115 pass breakups, and five forced fumbles in his ten-year career. Pro Football Focus credits Sherman with having allowed a 49.6 completion percentage in coverage across 139 games.

Sherman's visit comes after the Bucs lost nickel cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting to the injured reserve after Week 1 with a dislocated ankle, and following outside corner Jamel Dean's knee injury suffered in Week 3.

The Buccaneers recently created cap space after it was reported that the team had an interest in Sherman, clearing around $4 million in room by restructuring guard Ali Marpet's contract with the team. According to Over the Cap, the Buccaneers now own $4.31 million in cap room.

Sherman serves as his own agent and isn't expected to take a bargain offer. But with the added space and the Buccaneers' recent history of tacking voidable years onto deals to make the money work, there is a very real chance that Sherman does not leave the building following his visit, and instead ends up signing with Tampa Bay.

