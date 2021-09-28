Report: Richard Sherman Visiting Buccaneers

September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFront OfficeSI TIXSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Richard Sherman Visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers will host Richard Sherman for a visit on Tuesday.
Author:
Publish date:

After a couple weeks of reported flirting, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host free agent cornerback Richard Sherman for a visit on Tuesday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Pelissero reports that several playoff-contending teams this year have pursued Sherman's serves aggressively, but the Buccaneers are the first team that Sherman will actually visit to discuss a potential signing.

Sherman, 33, is a five-time All-Pro cornerback and is considered one of the greatest to play the position of all time, having recorded 484 tackles, 36 interceptions (including three pick-sixes), 115 pass breakups, and five forced fumbles in his ten-year career. Pro Football Focus credits Sherman with having allowed a 49.6 completion percentage in coverage across 139 games.

Sherman's visit comes after the Bucs lost nickel cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting to the injured reserve after Week 1 with a dislocated ankle, and following outside corner Jamel Dean's knee injury suffered in Week 3.

The Buccaneers recently created cap space after it was reported that the team had an interest in Sherman, clearing around $4 million in room by restructuring guard Ali Marpet's contract with the team. According to Over the Cap, the Buccaneers now own $4.31 million in cap room.

Sherman serves as his own agent and isn't expected to take a bargain offer. But with the added space and the Buccaneers' recent history of tacking voidable years onto deals to make the money work, there is a very real chance that Sherman does not leave the building following his visit, and instead ends up signing with Tampa Bay.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

USATSI_15311935_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Report: Richard Sherman Visiting Buccaneers

43 seconds ago
USATSI_16468425 (1)
News

Buccaneers Activate LB Kevin Minter from Reserve/COVID-19 List

3 hours ago
USATSI_15555798_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Report: Buccaneers WR Miller to Miss 'Significant Time' With Turf Toe

16 hours ago
USATSI_15008509_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Arians: Buccaneers Will Look to Desir, Robinson at Cornerback

22 hours ago
USATSI_16836633_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Buccaneers vs. Rams: Five Takeaways From an Eye-Opening Loss for Tampa Bay

Sep 27, 2021
USATSI_16836436_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Bruce Arians Updates Rob Gronkowski's Injury vs. Rams

Sep 27, 2021
USATSI_16835855 (1)
News

Buccaneers Get Trounced Out West By Rams, 34-24

Sep 26, 2021
USATSI_15556098_168388329_lowres (2) (1)
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams Inactive Lists: Jason Pierre-Paul Out

Sep 26, 2021