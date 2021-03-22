Gronkowski Hopeful Buccaneers Can 'Continue Where We Left Off'

For the first time in his going-on-eleven-year NFL career, Rob Gronkowski was a free agent this offseason. Until he wasn't, when he agreed to a one-year contract to return to Tampa Bay on the first day of the legal tampering period.

Gronkowski admitted on Monday that he heard out other suitors at the beginning of the new league year, should Tampa Bay and his camp have failed to meet an agreement on terms. However, he always had one goal in mind: A second season with the Buccaneers, and a tenth season catching passes from Tom Brady.

"There was a little extent to that. I mean, I was a free agent, so as a free agent, you know, you're allowed to talk to other teams, there was a couple of other teams also," Gronkowski responded to reported interest from the Buffalo Bills, his hometown team.

"But just overall, I wanted to be back with the Buccaneers organization. Just, the setup here is just unbelievable, just, the chemistry I've built over the last season is just fantastic," 'Gronk' continued. "So, just overall I wanted to come back to the Buccaneers, but you know, it's football, you never know how things are going to play out. So, it's just good to listen to what else is out there, and there was something to an extent."

Gronkowski, 31, came out of retirement via trade an offseason ago after Brady signed with the Buccaneers, ending the quarterback's 20-year run with the New England Patriots. Gronk had spent nine seasons with Brady in New England before hanging up his cleats, only to scratch the itch to play football with his quarterback down south 12 months later.

The final five years Gronkowski spent with Brady in New England were on a six-year, $54 million extension, signed just after he turned 23 years old. Agreed upon before the final year of Gronkowski's rookie contract, he's spent the entirety of his NFL career on long-term deals - his first season in Tampa completed his previous extension.

No more, Gronk said. From here on out he'll take his contract situation one year at a time.

"I feel like that's just the way to do it now, now that that's where I am in my career," said Gronkowski. "You know, don't set any expectations past a year and just give it my all every single year."

In one year with the Buccaneers, well, you know the story. A little bit of Brady magic and a lot of talent around him, offensively and defensively, led the Buccaneers' to their second Super Bowl victory this past February.

For Gronk, it took some time to get comfortable, but he eventually found his footing. His offseason of getting back in football shape also required the installation of a brand new playbook, and he had to spend his first four months with the Bucs away from the team amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Once Gronkowski shook off the rust, however, he made his presence known with seventouchdown grabs and as a dependable blocker on the edge in Tampa Bay's running game. He ranked tied for third on the team with wide receiver Antonio Brown in receptions with 45, and alone in third in receiving yards with 623.

With his game back up to speed and the Buccaneers' offense clicking down the stretch and throughout the playoffs, Gronkowski believes the team has only scratched the surface of its potential. Along with star edge rusher Shaquil Barrett, veteran linebacker Lavonte David, and fellow pass-catcher wide receiver Chris Godwin returning on deals that are friendly to the Bucs' cap space, Gronk is confident that Tampa Bay has what it takes to contend again in 2021.

"I feel like, with so many players coming back, another offseason under our belt, another training camp under our belt, that we can definitely continue where we left off," said Gronkowski. "But that's going to be a lot of work, that's going to be a lot of practicing still, that's going to be everyone coming together and wanting to get better too.

"And, I just don't see why that would be a problem."