    • December 1, 2021
    Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski Surprises Family for Good Cause
    The Bucs' all-start tight end gave one lucky family the ultimate surprise and will honor them, the USO, and his charity on Sunday.
    Photo credit: John A. Babiak/@Photog_JohnB

    Week 13 represents the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign. It is a league-wide initiative that gives all 32 teams a chance to promote charitable causes that are important to them through custom cleat designs. 

    Per The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Communications Department, the Buccaneers have more than 50 players and staff participating in the cause. One of those is future Hall of Fame tight end, Rob Gronkowski.

    Gronk is well-known for his affiliation with USAA thanks to all of the commercials that have been shown throughout the 2021 season. That affiliation has helped him in choosing to represent the United Services Organization (USO), which is a "American nonprofit-charitable corporation that provides live entertainment, such as comedians, actors and musicians, social facilities, and other programs to members of the United States Armed Forces and their families".

    It doesn't stop there. USAA and the USO helped Gronk added his own special twist to the cause by surprising Master Sergeant Jasen and his family in Raymond James Stadium. 

    Jasen, his wife, and their three children were told they would be taking a tour of RayJay and weren't informed of Gronk's presence. 

    But sure enough, Gronk informed them in his own special way.

    "It was a great time," said Gronk. "Just to see the surprise was what it's all about. That was priceless, right there."

    The future Hall of Famer then collaborated with cleat artist Marcus Rivero and chose to put the Jasen family's children on his cleats, which is also intended to represent the kids from his Gronk Nation Youth Foundation, making it a win-win for all involved. 

    Gronk -as well as plenty of other Bucs- will showcase the new kicks this Sunday when the Bucs take on the Atlanta Falcons. 

