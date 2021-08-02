Watch: Buccaneers Celebrate Ross Cockrell's Sister, Anna, at Olympics

On Monday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gathered at the AdventHealth Training Center to watch some film.

It wasn't a team meeting regarding the 2021 season, nor an assembly to break down practice tape, though. Instead, the team got together to watch Bucs' cornerback Ross Cockrell's sister, Anna, compete in the third semifinal of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics women's 400-meter hurdles.

"She's worked hard her entire life for this, and I'm just super excited for her," Ross Cockrell told Buccaneers media before Anna's event. "She's an absolute animal on the track. I have a ton of respect for what she does."

Anna Cockrell would go on to finish second in her Monday morning race with a time of 54.17 seconds, only behind Femke Bol of the Netherlands (53.91 seconds). Cockrell will advance to Tuesday's finals, where she will compete for medals in the 400-meter hurdle event.

And she'll have the support of the entire Buccaneers' organization behind her.

"I was just feeding off her magic," Ross Cockrell proclaimed about Anna's run on Monday. "She gave me the magic and I was able to continue on. It's just a great feeling and a great moment for our family."

