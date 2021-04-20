Tampa Bay Buccaneers Re-Sign Quarterback Ryan Griffin for Third Time

While he hasn't played much in his time in Tampa Bay, it's the third time since 2015 he earns a new deal with the Bucs.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed quarterback Ryan Griffin to a new deal, the team announced Tuesday morning. As per team policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed.

This is an important move at the quarterback position because prior to the signing, starting quarterback Tom Brady was the only quarterback on a contract. Both Griffin and teammate Blaine Gabbert became unrestricted free agents in March.

The deal marks the third time that Griffin has inked a contract extension with the Bucs since arriving in 2015. Although Griffin hasn't done much on the football field having only played in two career games, completing 2-of-4 passing attempts for 18 yards.

This past season, Griffin served as the teams' third-string quarterback and was inactive for all 20 games, including the postseason. In 2019, Griffin served as the primary backup quarterback behind former Tampa Bay starter Jameis Winston, while Gabbert recovered from a shoulder injury.

While he hasn't seen much action during the regular season, Griffin has done well in the preseason over the years. During the 2019 preseason, Griffin threw for 744 yards and four touchdowns completing 65% of passes in four games.

Griffin originally entered the league as a college free agent with the New Orleans Saints in 2013. This season will mark his seventh year in Tampa Bay after being claimed off waivers by the Buccaneers, from the Saints, in 2015.

While both Brady and Griffin will be back for this upcoming season, it's not completely out of the question that the Bucs will draft a quarterback during next week's NFL Draft.

"This year, going into this draft is probably going to be the best player available, I mean every round, you know?" head coach Bruce Arians recently shared when discussing the upcoming draft. "Can't really say I've ever gone into a draft not having a need, you know? A drastic need. But, so it's going to be fun because there's going to be so many guys available."

For now, the Bucs have their backup in Griffin, and whether or not Tampa Bay does in fact draft the quarterback of the future remains to be seen.

For now, the Bucs have their backup in Griffin, and whether or not Tampa Bay does in fact draft the quarterback of the future remains to be seen.