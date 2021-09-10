Arians: Buccaneers CB Sean Murphy-Bunting Suffered Dislocated Elbow

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians provides an update on Sean Murphy-Bunting following his week one injury.

By the looks of it, Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting is going to be out a while.

By the sounds of it, at least according to head coach Bruce Arians, Murphy-Bunting may not be out as long as some may have expected him to be.

Murphy-Bunting exited Thursday night's regular-season opener against the Dallas Cowboys after suffering an injury to his right arm late in the first quarter. Murphy-Buntin, in trail position, attempted to punch a ball out of wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's possession as he approached the endzone, and his extended arm was hit by fellow Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. as Winfield tried to make a tackle.

Ultimately, Lamb crossed the goal line for one of quarterback Dak Prescott's three touchdown passes of the night.

The injury looked pretty gruesome, and it took Murphy-Bunting some time to be removed from the field before heading to the locker room. He would not return to the game and finished with two tackles.

Arians shared after the game that Murphy-Bunting went down with a dislocated elbow, but appeared encouraged while explaining the injury.

"I think Sean is going to be okay," Arians said. "It's a dislocated elbow but I think he's going to be alright."

Although he wouldn't offer a timetable, Arians' message regarding Murphy-Bunting's injury could erase the fear of losing the third-year defensive back for the remainder of the 2021 season. However, we simply won't know that for certain until Murphy-Bunting undergoes further testing on his elbow and Tampa Bay makes a decision about his roster status.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.