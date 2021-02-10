Buccaneers Announce 11 Future Contract Signings

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced the signings of 11 players to future contracts Wednesday morning.

OLB Quinton Bell

WR Cyril Grayson

DB Javon Hagan

WR Travis Jonsen

G Nick Leverett

TE Codey McElroy

DB Herb Miller

G John Molchon

WR Josh Pearson

DL Benning Potoa’e

DT Kobe Smith

Each recipient of a future deal spent the 2020 season as a member of the Buccaneers practice squad. Of note, wide receiver Cyril Grayson and cornerback Herb Miller spent time on the active roster and received playing time.

Grayson took the field in three games for Tampa earlier in the year, receiving three targets at wide receiver but failing to catch a pass. Miller was elevated for four games near the end of the regular season due to injuries in the secondary, memorably recording an interception and pass breakup against the Detroit Lions in Week 16's 47-7 Tampa Bay victory.

Outside linebacker Quinton Bell played four games on special teams at the start of the 2020 season. Defensive lineman Benning Potoa'e also logged 21 snaps between Week 17 and the Wild Card round.

This is the first step into what should be a busy offseason for the Buccaneers, who have 31 impending free agents and a projected $38.1 million in salary cap space.