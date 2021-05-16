Buccaneers Sign Two Mini-Camp Tryout Veterans

Two veteran players have signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after trying out furing rookie mini-camp.

Photo: Jerell Adams; Credit: Jason Beede, AllBucs.com

After impressing the team in rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, veteran cornerback Antonio Hamilton and tight end Jerell Adams are signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on one-year deals. Hamilton's signing was shared by ESPN's Adam Schefter via Hamilton's agent Drew Rosenhaus, while Adams' signing was reported by Greg Auman of The Athletic.

Financial terms were not immediately available upon Hamilton and Adams' signings.

Hamilton and Adams, both 28 years old, were two of five veteran players to try out for the Buccaneers during the team's rookie mini-camp. Head coach Bruce Arians acknowledged on Saturday that Hamilton had stood out to him during the two practices, noting that he "looks [like] he’s obviously been in the league."

During his five-year NFL career, spent with the Oakland Raiders (before the move to Las Vegas), New York Giants, and Kansas City Chiefs thus far, Hamilton has recorded 50 tackles, five defended passes and one quarterback hit. Hamilton logged 24 special teams snaps against the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV as a member of the Chiefs this past February.

Adams has three years of NFL experience but has not appeared in a game since 2019, having bounced around practice squads since his release from the Houston Texans. All of Adams' career production comes from two seasons spent with the New York Giants, where he caught 32 passes for 214 yards and a touchdown.

Hamilton is expected to compete for a role on special teams and as the Buccaneers No. 5 cornerback. He'll compete with seventh-round pick Chris Wilcox, 2020 undrafted free agent Herb Miller, and two-year veteran Nate Brooks for the spot, but Hamilton's ample pro experience as a special teamer could give him a leg up on the competition.

Adams, meanwhile, will battle with Tanner Hudson and Codey McElroy for the No. 4 tight end role behind Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate, and O.J. Howard on the depth chart.

Much like the No. 5 cornerback role, special teams abilities will be an important factor in determining which of Adams, Hudson, and McElroy make the roster. Hudson has held a special teams role with the Buccaneers over the past two seasons.