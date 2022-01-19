Buccaneers Bring CB Rashard Robinson Back to Practice Squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers welcomed cornerback Rashard Robinson back to the team on Tuesday, as the team announced that Robinson has signed to the practice squad.

With a spot open on the team's practice squad, Tampa Bay did not make a corresponding move in order to sign Robinson.

After signing with the Bucs’ practice squad in September, Robinson was quickly elevated to the active roster on a full-time basis to contribute on special teams and offer secondary depth. He's taken the field for 120 of Tampa Bay's special teams snaps during the 2021 season.

Appearing in seven games, missing some time due to injuries in the middle of the season, Robinson compiled four tackles during his tenure with the Buccaneers. In his career, Robinson has compiled 89 tackles, two interceptions, 15 defended passes, and a forced fumble.

Robinson previously spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys before signing with the Bucs in 2021.

The Buccaneers will continue to monitor the status of cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting this week, as he missed the Wild Card Round of the playoffs with a hamstring. Should Murphy-Bunting not be able to go on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, the Buccaneers could opt to promote Robinson to their active roster for cornerback depth purposes.

