Snap Count Observations From the Buccaneers Victory Over the Falcons

There were ups and downs along the way, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers managed to pull off a double-digit, 30-17 road victory over their NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

We've analyzed the snap counts from the win below, breaking down who contributed to the win in a substantial matter and who could have been more involved.

The more Leonard Fournette shines, the more the Buccaneers utilize him as their bell-cow instead of heavily rotating between their three capable running backs. A week removed from a four-touchdown performance against Indianapolis, Fournette took the field for 87 percent of the Bucs' snaps, compared to ten percent for Giovani Bernard and three percent for Ronald Jones II. In fairness to Jones, his playing time was limited as he dealt with an illness.

Breshad Perriman continues to field an increasing role in the offense due to Antonio Brown's long-term ankle injury and his three-game suspension for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status, even though it is not leading to significant production. Across 84 percent of snaps, Perriman logged one reception for five yards on three targets.

It would appear as though guard Ali Marpet has fully recovered from his Week 11 abdomen injury as he was on the field for the entirety of Tampa Bay's offensive playing time.

As a result of Jordan Whitehead's calf injury and Mike Edwards' three-game suspension alongside Brown, special teams contributor Andrew Adams filled in at strong safety opposite of Antoine Winfield Jr. and took the field for 82 percent of Tampa Bay's defensive snaps.

Edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul continues to see his snaps decrease, as he played 65 percent of snaps in Week 12 and 52 percent this Sunday. Interestingly, however, rookie edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka did not see an uptick in usage despite Pierre-Paul's snap reduction, as he was on the field for only 39 percent of snaps this week compared to 49 percent a week ago.

Shaquil Barrett's usage (76 percent) decreased from last week on the edge, too, while Cam Gill (ten percent) and Anthony Nelson (30 percent) were on the field more on Sunday than they were in Week 12.

The Bucs offered their starting defensive line some relief, as well. Ndamukong Suh led the starters by taking the field for just 65 percent of plays, while Rakeem Nunez-Roches (49 percent) and Pat O'Conner (21 percent) offered the starters a handful of breathers.

