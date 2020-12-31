Bowles Working Virtually, Expected to Coach for Buccaneers Sunday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles has been coaching virtually throughout the week after what is being considered exposure to a possible false positive case of COVID-19, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
Bowles came in contact with someone outside of the team facility who believes to have been diagnosed with a false positive test, the report said, and that Bowles has not shown any symptoms. He has also tested negative for COVID-19, but is taking precaution.
The expectation is that Bowles will be available to coach against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Falcons have closed their practice facility after discovering a positive test from a player. Contact tracing has begun while Atlanta works virtually, and the case isn't expected to lead to any implications for Sunday's game.