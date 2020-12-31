NewsFront Office
Bowles Working Virtually, Expected to Coach for Buccaneers Sunday

A small COVID-19 scare for the Buccaneers is expected to blow over before Sunday's game.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles has been coaching virtually throughout the week after what is being considered exposure to a possible false positive case of COVID-19, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Bowles came in contact with someone outside of the team facility who believes to have been diagnosed with a false positive test, the report said, and that Bowles has not shown any symptoms. He has also tested negative for COVID-19, but is taking precaution. 

The expectation is that Bowles will be available to coach against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Falcons have closed their practice facility after discovering a positive test from a player. Contact tracing has begun while Atlanta works virtually, and the case isn't expected to lead to any implications for Sunday's game.

