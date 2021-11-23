Tom Brady, Mike Evans Make History During Buccaneers' Win Over Giants

Don't get it twisted: The Bucs' 30-10 win over the Giants is the only thing that matters for the defending Super Bowl champs.

But it's definitely nice to break some records along the way.

That's exactly what Tom Brady and Mike Evans did during the Monday Night Football matchup with New York. Evans broke the Bucs' all-time touchdown mark among skill players with his five-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. He surpassed former Buccaneer great Mike Alstott, who previously held the record with 71 total touchdowns.

Evans' 71 receiving touchdowns are the most of any NFL player since 2014 and his 10 touchdowns through 10 games in 2021 are tied for the league lead. He led the team with six receptions for 73-yards against the Giants.

Brady, on the other hand, completed 30-of-46 passes for 307 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. What's significant about his stat line is that Monday night's contest put him over 3,000 passing yards on the year, which marks the 19th time he's passed for more than 3,000 yards in a season.

That breaks Brett Favre's NFL record of 18 seasons with at least 3,000 yards passing. Brady's 3,177 passing yards are also the most through 10 games in Buccaneer history.

**Stats provided by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Communications Department

