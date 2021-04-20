Brady 'Feeling a Lot Better' After Offseason Knee Surgery

Speaking with media (in person!) on Sunday evening at Buccaneers' head coach Bruce Arians' Family Foundation gala and charity golf outing, Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady shared a positive update following a minor offseason knee surgery.

"I feel pretty good, and I push myself pretty hard," Brady said, according to ESPN. "I feel pretty good. I don't know if I could go this week, but we'll see how things play out. It's a long time between now and the beginning of the season, and just be smart about all these different things that we have to do and fulfill. But we all take a lot of pride in being ready to go, and I'm sure we will be."

Brady underwent a procedure on his left knee shortly following the Buccaneers' Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in February and was expected to be sidelined for approximately four months according to Arians.

Lining up with that timeframe, Brady believes he will be ready to take the field with the Buccaneers by minicamp as he continues to rehab from his surgery. Tampa Bay recently opted out of voluntary offseason workouts due to health and safety protocol concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it is unknown currently what the plans are for minicamps across the league.

"It's good, it's good. It's good progress," Brady said. "It's rehab. None of that is fun, but looking forward to getting back to real training and stuff, which is hopefully here pretty soon. ... I'm cool with it. It's just part of what you deal with. Things come up. You deal with them the best way you can, with the best opportunity to improve. I'm definitely feeling a lot better than I did six or seven weeks ago.

"As soon as I'm ready to throw, that will be really important for me. That's always a big part of my preparation, actually doing what my job is."