Tom Brady Pokes Fun at the Colts After the Buccaneers' Week 12 Win

Tom Brady can be spicy at times. And he's good at poking fun in innocuous ways.

The latest example comes from the most recent episode of his podcast, Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray. Per the usual, Brady discussed the results of the Buccaneers' most recent game with Jim Gray, which was the 38-31 comeback win over the Colts.

Brady is always open and honest about the previous game, whether it's win or lose. But he had some extra fun with it this week.

"Always fun talking to you [Gray] on a Monday after winning. Especially fun after we beat the Colts which, you know, I know we’ve done a pretty good job of that lately," said Brady. "I think I’ve beat the Colts the last nine times I’ve played them so... It was great to win in Indy. It turns out that horseshoe on their helmets isn’t as lucky as it seems, which really sucks for them but not for us. So it was a great win.”

The Bucs quarterback and Indianapolis go back a long ways. It all started in 2001 when the Brady-led Patriots swept the Colts and outscored them 82-30 in those two games. In fact, the Colts lost their first six matchups against Brady and the Patriots. Brady beat the Colts eight times in a row before he joined the Buccaneers, which is the longest winning streak between the Colts and Patriots. But Brady's personal streak now stands at nine in a row when it comes to beating the Colts.

The Patriots were also responsible for ending the Colts' chances at a Super Bowl in 2004 and 2005. It looked it was going to happen again during the 2007 playoffs, but the Colts erased a 21-3 deficit to come back and win, 38-34, in the AFC Championship Game.

"You know, it’s great to beat the Colts always. I’ve had obviously quite a history with them. I loved when Peyton [Manning] was there. It was pretty tough to beat them when Peyton was there, when he was their quarterback. Carson [Wentz] who is their quarterback now I think was in kindergarten Peyton’s rookie season so that tells you how long this has been going back and forth.”

Darious Leonard said during the week leading up to the game that he thinks "everyboy in Indianapolis hates Tom Brady". Leonard was having some fun himself when he made the comment, but there's also truth behind the statement. And it makes sense, considering all the blue hearts Brady's broken over the last 20 years.

And it doesn't look like Brady's getting off Indy's crap list any time soon.

