Buccaneers, Tom Brady, and Rob Gronkowski Make History During Win vs. Jets

Tampa Bay's thrilling 28-24 comeback win over the Jets wasn't just an exciting game. There were some big-time records broken on Sunday that involved the Buccaneers as a whole and Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, personally.

For starters the Bucs tied a franchise record with their 12th win of the regular season. The Bucs have won 12 games just one other time and that was in 2002 when they won Super Bowl XXXVII. Tampa Bay has a chance to break this record next week with a win over the Panthers.

The Bucs also recorded four quarterback hits on Sunday, which puts them at 117 for the year. That's the most in team history since the league started tracking the stat back in 2006.

As for Brady, he tied the Bucs' franchise record for most passing touchdowns in a single season (40), which just so happens to be his own record he set last year. His 40th passing touchdown of the 2021 season is the 80th of his career as a Buc, which ties him with Josh Freeman for the second-most passing touchdowns in franchise history. Jameis Winston holds the record with 121 in five seasons.

Brady also joined Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to throw for 40+ touchdowns in back-to-back seasons.

And then there's Gronk. The future Hall of Fame tight end finished Sunday's contest with seven receptions for 113-yards. Gronk now has 31 100+ yard games, which ties Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez for the most 100+ yard games by a tight end in NFL history.

The Buccaneers are in position to break even more records next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for those and check back in next week for more updates.

*Stats courtesy of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Communications Department

