Buccaneers Trust WR Tyler Johnson to Answer the Call at WR

Buccaneers wide receiver Tyler Johnson is expected to see an uptick in snaps against the Bears as Antonio Brown is sidelined with an ankle injury.

With Antonio Brown being ruled out due to a sprained ankle, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to wide receiver Tyler Johnson to fill in on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Brown is an electric receiver and a key component within Tampa Bay's offense, no doubt, but the Buccaneers are confident that Johnson, a second-year pro, can make an impact in a larger role. He's done it before.

"Tyler has done a good job. Everyone has a lot of confidence in Tyler," Bucs quarterback Tom Brady said of Johnson on Wednesday. "He does a good job out here whenever he gets his chance and he's made a bunch of plays in games. It's certainly not too big for him and I think he's got a good attitude, a good work ethic.

When Brown missed Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams, Johnson saw an increase in snaps and made the most of them, catching three passes for 63 yards. He may not be as threatening of a deep-threat as Brown, but Johnson has made his presence known as a downfield receiver by averaging 15.6 yards per reception this year.

Johnson has also emerged as a solid third-down target throughout his short career, although he's taken a bit of a step back in that department this year compared to last. Johnson has caught five of his ten targets on third down in 20 games, posting 66 yards, two touchdowns, and four first down conversions across those receptions.

"When [Johnson has] come in throughout the year, we’ve put him in certain situations, and he’s answered the call," said offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. "That’s all I really know him to be, even when he was a rookie. A lot of big third down catches for us last year, a lot of big plays for us last year when he was in certain tough situations. He doesn’t shy away from the moment."

Johnson memorably hauled in a key third-down reception near the sidelines against the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round of the playoffs this past January, which led to a Buccaneers' go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter.

Brady will certainly have options in the passing game despite Brown and tight end Rob Gronkowski's absence due to injury. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin can both expect an increase in targets with Brown sidelined, but the Buccaneers believe that Johnson will find a way to contribute as well.

"He's just still learning some little things," head coach Bruce Arians spoke of Johson, "but I really like where he's at right now."

