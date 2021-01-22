Vita Vea Activated from Buccaneers Injured Reserve

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated defensive tackle Vita Vea from the injured reserve, according to numerous reports. He is eligible to play for the Buccaneers on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship.

Vea suffered a fractured ankle against the Chicago Bears in Week 5 and hasn't played since. In the first five games of the season, Vea accumulated 10 tackles and two sacks, grading out as one of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus.

Tampa Bay had designated Vea to return from the injured reserve on Monday, opening a 21-day window in which Vea could practice in hopes of returning to practice. He participated each day, the first being a walkthrough before being able to "move around" on Thursday and Friday, according to head coach Bruce Arians.

Arians shared that he had seen Vea running over the course of a few weeks before taking the practice field, to get into shape.

"I saw him running in the pool and then on the Ultra G [treadmill]. It's like, 'Man, he's getting close,'" Arians said on Wednesday. "Once I finally saw him outside running, [I knew] he wanted to play. He wanted to come back and I said, 'Hey, we'll keep winning and you keep working and it will work out' – and it has."

Given the nature of Vea's injury, it would be surprising if he saw a large share of snaps. But the Buccaneers know the type of impact he is capable of making on the defensive line, and will certainly find a way to get Vea into the lineup.