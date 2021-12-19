Buccaneers vs. Saints: Bold Predictions

Bold Predictions record through Week 14: 11-48

3 Tampa Bay rushes for 125+ yards as a team

The Saints are fifth in rushing yards allowed per game and first in defensive DVOA when it comes to stopping opposing running attacks. In other words: The Saints are really good when it comes to stopping the run.

But here's the catch: The Saints have allowed an average of 144.8 yards per game on the ground over their last four games. Opponents have gone off for 4.8 yards per clip during this span, as well.

The Bucs' running game has produced to the point where they're currently the second-best team in terms of rushing DVOA. Leonard Fournette has two 100-yard games in his last three contests and is looking like the player the Jaguars envisioned him to be back in 2017.

Therefore, the Bucs rush for over 125 yards on the ground as a team, marking the first time they've done so since September 2015.

2. Jordan Whitehead leads the team in tackles

The Bucs are going to need help at the safety position, especially with their box guys. This is because the Saints are going to run the ball a ton in this game and Taysom Hill's presence has taken away the deep ball over the last two weeks. Per Sports Info Solutions, the Saints are one of 10 teams with a maximum of two attempts at throwing the ball 25+ yards downfield over the last two weeks.

Whitehead's box presence and how the Bucs use him in coverage will lead to a big day and will result in him leading the team in tackles - so long as he's back to full strength after missing two games with a calf injury.

1. The Bucs equal or surpass the number of sacks they've recorded in their last three meetings against the Saints

Tampa Bay's pass rush has had very little success when it comes to sacking Saints quarterbacks over the years. New Orleans has yet to allow more than one sack in a single game since the final meeting in 2017 and has allowed six sacks in the seven meetings since the 2018 season-opener.

A lot of it has to do with the Saints' scheme and Drew Brees' quick release. The Saints have also had really good players on their offensive line, which obviously helps.

Well, the Saints are without three of their starting five offensive linemen, Sean Payton, and Brees in this game. The Bucs pass rush leads the NFL with 18 sacks since Week 10.

The Bucs record at least 3.0+ sacks on the day, which will match their total over the last three games.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.