We've heard a lot of speculation on when Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin might return from the torn ACL he suffered in Week 15 of the 2021 season against the New Orleans Saints.

At the time, Godwin had six catches on seven targets gaining 49-yards and was on his way to perhaps his best statistical performance of the year.

Instead, the star receiver left in the first half, and the Bucs lost 9-0.

Try as they might, Tampa Bay couldn't make it to the NFL's finale in Los Angeles without Godwin, and questions about 'What might have been?' turned to 'When will he return?' this offseason.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, having Godwin Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys may be more realistic than most thought just a few short months ago.

“They are hopeful that he’ll be ready for opening day,” Schefter said recently on NFL Live about Godwin's potential return. “They’ll chart him, monitor him, track him during the summer, see how he’s coming along. Obviously not going to rush him back.”

Of course, if No. 14 is on the field to start the season, it'll likely be the first game action he'll see since leaving the field with that ACL injury last December.

“Probably would be surprised if we saw him in any preseason games,” Schefter continued. “I think the goal will be to see if he’s ready for opening day, which I don’t think is out of the question right now.”

Of course, this isn't the first time we've heard of the possibility Godwin returns sooner than expected.

In early June, fellow Buccaneers receiver, Cyril Grayson Jr. appeared on the Pewter Report podcast and predicted Godwin would come back sooner than anyone was expecting.

Music to the ears of Bucs fans everywhere.

