Mike Evans, Chris Godwin on Michael Jordan vs. Lebron James Debate

The recent release of ESPN's documentary, "The Last Dance," has reignited the age-old debate about who is the best basketball player of all time.

Michael Jordan or Lebron James?

Everyone seems to have a strong opinion on the matter, including a pair of Pro Bowl wide receivers for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Both Evans and Godwin lean toward James, with Godwin admitting that watching the documentary had Jordan closing the gap a bit in his mind. Evans, though, went as far as to say that James isn't just the best basketball player of all time, but the greatest athlete of all time:

The debate will rage on for generations to come, and I'm not sure there's a right answer. At the least, we can appreciate the greatness that both players brought to the game, and enjoy every retrospective that illuminates their incredible careers.