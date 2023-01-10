Todd Bowles Comments on Buccaneers Injuries/Illness Ahead of Wildcard Matchup

Following the Bucs' loss to the Falcons on Sunday, head coach, Todd Bowles, spoke on the team's issues with injuries and illness.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers can't seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries. Throughout the whole season, the Bucs haven't been able to be completely healthy. Early in the season, it was the wide receiver room, and regularly throughout the season, the secondary, offensive line and defensive line have dealt with a less than 100% healthy unit.

On Sunday, in their 30-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the Bucs' unlucky injury toll continued in a meaningless game right before the playoffs begin. Early in the game, Bucs' backup center, Robert Hainsey, was knocked out of the game due to a hamstring injury after taking over the starting job following Ryan Jensen's knee injury just two days into training camp. Hainsey has since returned to practice, but it is unknown how serious the injury is.

The Bucs also suffered losses to Keanu Neal, Kyle Rudolph, and Russell Gage during the contest on Sunday, while wide receiver Mike Evans was held out due to an illness. Bucs' head coach, Todd Bowles, didn't have much to say when it came to the injuries or Evans' illness.

“There is no update yet on either of them,” Bowles told reporters after the game. “it’s a bug going around the building. A couple of guys have been sick this week.”

With the wild card round of the playoffs around the corner, more injuries are not exactly the way the team pictured things happening especially after limping through the season to even make the playoffs. Keep an eye on injuries throughout the week as the Bucs inch closer to their Wild Card playoff game against the Cowboys on Monday Night.

