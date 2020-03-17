All Signs Point to Bucs Landing Tom Brady

It's not official yet, but the storm clouds are gathering.

More and more reports are beginning to surface indicating that Tom Brady will eventually sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As many of the reports note, the Los Angeles Chargers were believed to be Brady's other top suitor, but it appears fans should get used to the idea of Brady in pewter.

Brady announced Tuesday morning that he would be moving on from the New England Patriots, and the Bucs made a strong pitch to the six-time Super Bowl champion as soon as the NFL's "legal tampering period" opened Monday afternoon.

We'll see if all this smoke leads to any fire, but it's sure looking like the Bucs could be netting the biggest fish of this year's free-agent frenzy.