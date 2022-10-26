Tom Brady Says He Won't Quit on Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are in a slump. They have dropped four out of their past five games and things don't seem to be turning around anytime soon as the team is set to host the Baltimore Ravens, on a short week, in a primetime Thursday night showdown.

Following the recent Bucs' slump, quarterback Tom Brady addressed speculation that he would give up and quit on his team on his Let's Go! Podcast with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

“There’s no quit in our group and there will never be any quit as long as I’m a part of any team, I know that for sure," Brady exclaimed.

“... You know I made a commitment to this team and I love this team and I love this organization. I told them in March I was playing and I never quit on anything in my life. I know as a bunch of teammates, we all count on each other and to work hard and put the team first and that’s what you commit to.”

Even with the team having a 'no quit' attitude, there seems to be something missing that the past few Bucs' teams seemingly had no matter what was presented to them.

This is the worst start Brady has had in his career since starting the 2002 NFL season 3-4 with the New England Patriots. That season the Pats ended up getting above .500, but ultimately missed the playoffs. I am sure that is not something Brady wants to happen again.

Brady also pointed out how odd this NFL season has been, with a vast number of teams hovering right around the .500 mark.

“It’s been an interesting year in the NFL,” Brady said. “There’s a couple teams that are playing at a really high level and there are a lot of teams that are 4-3, 3-4 and the whole season is ahead of us. But I think the point is you have to learn from mistakes and we’ve made plenty of them the last seven weeks."

“We have not played to our level and what we’re capable of. That’s our reality and we have to own it.”

There is tons of room to work with for the Bucs, like Brady mentioned, to get things back on track to make the playoffs. Tampa Bay currently sits tied with the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South and currently hold the tie-breaker against them after beating the Falcons at home just a couple of weeks ago. They will need to continue to find success against division rivals to make sure they can at least get themselves into the postseason.

There is much to be asked of this Buccaneers team at the moment, but it remains to be seen if they have the wherewithal to weather this early season storm and become the team we know they are capable of being. With Brady at the helm, anything is possible. Hopefully, his mentality and eventual re-focused presence will translate to those around him. Until then it is a guessing game for everyone across the NFL.

