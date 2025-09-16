Bucs' Bucky Irving Had Ice-Cold Quote About Baker Mayfield After Narrow Win vs. Texans

Bucky Irving with the realest quote you’ll ever hear on his QB, Baker Mayfield!



“He’s the type of Quarterback I’ll take in a dark alley with me, cuz i know he’s gonna come out shooting!” 🔥🔥🔥



