Bucs' Bucky Irving Had Ice-Cold Quote About Baker Mayfield After Narrow Win vs. Texans
The Buccaneers righted their sinking ship vs. the Texans on Monday night and escaped with a narrow 20-19 victory thanks to quarterback Baker Mayfield, who led the team on a thrilling 11-play, 80-yard scoring drive in the last two minutes of the game.
The QB's gritty heroics were exactly what Tampa needed to improve to 2-0 to start the season, and no one is more aware of that impact than running back Bucky Irving, who was highly complimentary of Mayfield's work during a postgame appearance on Emmanuel Acho's Speakeasy talk show.
"That's my dog, man," Irving said of Mayfield when asked "how good" the quarterback really is. "That's a guy I'd take in a dark alley with me 'cause I know he's gonna come out shooting. Them the type of quarterbacks that you want around—highly competitive, that wanna win football games. I'd go to war with him any day of the week."
An ice-cold assessment. Listen to that below:
Although Mayfield really did show off his clutch abilities on Monday night, the quarterback said after the fact that the Bucs now need to work on making their wins easier, now that they're successfully finding ways to walk away with a dub.
We'll see what the Bucs pull off in Week 3, when they host the Jets starting at 1 p.m. ET.