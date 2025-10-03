Bucs Make Call on Running Back Bucky Irving's Availability vs. Seahawks
Buccaneers starting running back Bucky Irving will miss Sunday's game against the Seahawks with a sprained foot, and his availability is in question for Week 6 vs. the 49ers, according to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Irving sprained his foot in last Sunday's loss to the Eagles, and was seen at practice this week on crutches and in a walking boot. It was unlikely that he would suit up this Sunday, but now it's official. What's more concerning for Tampa Bay fans is that this could be an extended absence from the lineup for Irving, who emerged last season as the team's lead back and has held the job ever since.
As a rookie last season, Irving rushed for 1,122 yards and eight scores. He has carried the ball 71 times for 237 yards through four games in 2025.