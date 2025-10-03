SI

Bucs Make Call on Running Back Bucky Irving's Availability vs. Seahawks

Irving's sprained foot will keep him out of Sunday's game vs. Seahawks.

Mike McDaniel

The Buccaneers will be without starting running back Bucky Irving on Sunday against the Seahawks.
The Buccaneers will be without starting running back Bucky Irving on Sunday against the Seahawks. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Buccaneers starting running back Bucky Irving will miss Sunday's game against the Seahawks with a sprained foot, and his availability is in question for Week 6 vs. the 49ers, according to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Irving sprained his foot in last Sunday's loss to the Eagles, and was seen at practice this week on crutches and in a walking boot. It was unlikely that he would suit up this Sunday, but now it's official. What's more concerning for Tampa Bay fans is that this could be an extended absence from the lineup for Irving, who emerged last season as the team's lead back and has held the job ever since.

As a rookie last season, Irving rushed for 1,122 yards and eight scores. He has carried the ball 71 times for 237 yards through four games in 2025.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL