Bystanders Caught Footage of Ricky Pearsall Walking to Ambulance After Shooting
First-round draft pick Ricky Pearsall was injured in a shooting during an attempted robbery in downtown San Francisco on Saturday according to police.
The Niners shared with fans in a press release that the receiver is in, "serious but stable," condition Saturday night after the shooting. The suspect, who was also shot during the physical altercation that ensued during the attempted robbery, is also reportedly in stable condition.
Bystanders caught footage of Pearsall walking to the ambulance to receive medical attention.
Be advised the following footage contains video of an active emergency situation with some blood.
The video, shown here from KTVU's Zak Sos, shows Pearsall on his feet, shirtless holding something against his chest wound. He sits on a stretcher and is placed in the back of the ambulance to presumably be taken to the hospital.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Ricky and the entire Pearsall family," the Niners said in their statement.