Bystanders Caught Footage of Ricky Pearsall Walking to Ambulance After Shooting

Pearsall is a rookie receiver for the San Francisco 49ers who was shot during an attempted robbery on Saturday.

Josh Wilson

Pearsall was said to be in serious but stable condition on Saturday according to the Niners. / Zak Sos (@ZakSNews) of KTVU
First-round draft pick Ricky Pearsall was injured in a shooting during an attempted robbery in downtown San Francisco on Saturday according to police.

The Niners shared with fans in a press release that the receiver is in, "serious but stable," condition Saturday night after the shooting. The suspect, who was also shot during the physical altercation that ensued during the attempted robbery, is also reportedly in stable condition.

Bystanders caught footage of Pearsall walking to the ambulance to receive medical attention.

Be advised the following footage contains video of an active emergency situation with some blood.

The video, shown here from KTVU's Zak Sos, shows Pearsall on his feet, shirtless holding something against his chest wound. He sits on a stretcher and is placed in the back of the ambulance to presumably be taken to the hospital.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Ricky and the entire Pearsall family," the Niners said in their statement.

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

