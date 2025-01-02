Caitlin Clark Defends Being a Longtime Chiefs Fan, Not a Bandwagoner
Ever since Caitlin Clark's become a massive basketball star, she's expressed her loyalty to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, there's some fans out there that have questioned whether she's a bandwagon fan or not.
Clark cleared the air when appearing on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's podcast New Heights this week.
"I had family in Kansas City and I grew up in Des Moines, Iowa, which is only three hours from Kansas City, so that's just the closest NFL team," Clark said. "My dad was a big Chiefs fan growing up. People think I'm like a bandwagon Chiefs fan, I'm like 'No, I was there before Patrick [Mahomes] and Travis.' We were ride or dies, so we've been big fans."
Clark also referenced the viral picture of her wearing Chiefs gear as a kid that's circulated in recent years. The Indiana Fever star being a part of the Chiefs fandom doesn't seem like a newer thing, that's for sure.
The WNBA Rookie of the Year also admitted that Kelce is her favorite Chiefs player, along with Mahomes. Kelce had quite the priceless reaction to her telling him that during the podcast.