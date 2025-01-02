SI

Caitlin Clark Defends Being a Longtime Chiefs Fan, Not a Bandwagoner

Some fans have questioned how long the WNBA star has been a Kansas City fan.

Madison Williams

WNBA star Caitlin Clark talks to Jason and Travis Kelce on "New Heights."
WNBA star Caitlin Clark talks to Jason and Travis Kelce on "New Heights." / New Heights/Screengrab
Ever since Caitlin Clark's become a massive basketball star, she's expressed her loyalty to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, there's some fans out there that have questioned whether she's a bandwagon fan or not.

Clark cleared the air when appearing on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's podcast New Heights this week.

"I had family in Kansas City and I grew up in Des Moines, Iowa, which is only three hours from Kansas City, so that's just the closest NFL team," Clark said. "My dad was a big Chiefs fan growing up. People think I'm like a bandwagon Chiefs fan, I'm like 'No, I was there before Patrick [Mahomes] and Travis.' We were ride or dies, so we've been big fans."

Clark also referenced the viral picture of her wearing Chiefs gear as a kid that's circulated in recent years. The Indiana Fever star being a part of the Chiefs fandom doesn't seem like a newer thing, that's for sure.

The WNBA Rookie of the Year also admitted that Kelce is her favorite Chiefs player, along with Mahomes. Kelce had quite the priceless reaction to her telling him that during the podcast.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

