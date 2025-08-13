SI

Caitlin Clark Had Perfect Reaction to Taylor Swift 'New Heights' Announcement

Ryan Phillips

Caitlin Clark and Taylor Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game together. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Caitlin Clark is a WNBA superstar, but she's also an enormous Taylor Swift fan and a Chiefs fan. So when the music star announced she was appearing on boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast, Clark had the appropriate reaction.

Clark took to the New Heights Instagram page to reply to the video posted announcing Swift's appearance. Her comment didn't disappoint.

"AHHHHHHH!!!!!! LFGGGGGG," she said.

I'd say she's speaking for a healthy chunk of Swift's fans.

Clark and Swift attended Kansas City's playoff game against the Texans together in January.

Kelce and his brother Jason started New Heights in September of 2022, and he began dating Swift about a year later. This will be her first appearance on the show, though fans have been clamoring for her to hop on an episode for a long time now.

Swift's appearance on the show is sure to do massive download numbers. Clark will undoubtedly be among the listeners.

