Calais Campbell Admits Cardinals Would Rather Play vs. Mac Jones Than Brock Purdy
Cardinals defensive tackle Calais Campbell tells it like it is.
As Arizona prepares to face its NFC West rival 49ers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, the 39-year-old veteran was asked Thursday by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport if he would prefer to play against quarterback Brock Purdy or his backup Mac Jones, who both are in the mix to start in Week 3.
Of course, Campbell clarified his answer wasn't a direct shot at his second choice. But he did, perhaps unsurprisingly, say he'd rather line up against the backup.
"Do you want a truthful answer? The truthful answer is I'd much rather play against Mac Jones," Campbell said. "... It's not a shot because Mac is a first-round talent, and he can do all the things. He just hasn't been in that offense for a long time, so he just is still going through it.
"But with Brock, he's a master of that offense. He can make it go."
Campbell, in his 18th NFL season, is back in the NFC West this year for the first time since his initial stint with the Cardinals from 2008 to '16. He's suited up against Purdy just once in his career—the Dolphins' 29-17 win over San Francisco in late December last year. Purdy threw for 313 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in that losing effort.
Purdy's health is a big question heading into the Week 3 clash. The 25-year-old is dealing with turf toe and a shoulder injury, which kept him sidelined for the 49ers' 26-21 win over the Saints in Week 2. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this week that he has a chance to play, but Purdy called himself a game-time decision for Week 3 on Thursday.
If he can't go, Jones will get the nod and a chance to follow up his stellar debut in a 49ers uniform. The former first-round pick threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns on 26-of-39 passing in the team’s Week 2 win over the Saints.
"I'm willing to play whoever they put in front of me," Campbell said. "We're going to earn it. But I think we have a little bit of an advantage with a quarterback who hasn't been there as long in the offense."