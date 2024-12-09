Caleb Williams Had Brutally Honest Assessment of Bears' Blowout Loss to 49ers
Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears had a disastrous start to the post-Matt Eberflus era, suffering a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, 38–13. After the game, Williams didn't mince words when offering his assessment of the team's performance.
"We got our ass kicked today. There's no way around it," said Williams. "I think at one point they had 240-something and we had four total yards. Regardless of how we feel, regardless of all of that, we got it handed to us."
Chicago's offense failed to get anything going in the first half. The team entered halftime with four yards of offense and an average of 0.2 yards per play. Meanwhile, San Francisco had no issues making big plays with the ball, jumping out to a 24–0 lead at the half.
Things improved a bit in the second half, though at that point the game was already out of reach. Williams ended the afternoon with 134 yards and two touchdowns, having completed 17 of 23 passes without throwing an interception. On the ground, the team averaged 3.2 yards per carry and a 10-yard rush from Williams represented the longest pickup of the game.
It was far from an encouraging performance from the Bears, who fell to an NFC North worst 4–9 on the season in what was their seventh consecutive loss.
Williams and Co. will look to snap their skid next week in a rivalry clash against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.